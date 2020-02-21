New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has given a hint about the people he believes are responsible for his death threats.

Though he announced the police are investigating the issue, he confidently said his political opponents are responsible.

Mr Adorye believes his hard work in the constituency, which has attracted most of his constituents to him, annoys his opponents, hence the messages.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Friday, Mr Adorye, who is poised for victory, said he will not be shaken by any threat that will come his way ahead of the 2020 elections.

“I have shaken the constituency to the core and that is why they are doing that. They should know I am untouchable so they should relax but if they try me, they will be fed up,” he said.

Mr Adorye stressed he is not a gentleman and will not tolerate any action from cowards who choose to send messages to his wife and not directly to him.

“A gentleman is a dead body laid in state that will not even react to a slap but I am not that kind of person,” he cautioned.