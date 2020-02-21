A church has been accused of refusing to officiate the burial ceremony of a man who stopped attending the church three years ago and also stopped paying tithe.

Read below as shared by Kelvin Odanz:

A colleague’s father died and their church (name withheld) is refusing to officiate the burial.They claim he stopped attending the church and paying tithe three years ago.

And if the church must bury him, the family has to pay all the tithe he didn’t pay in the last three years.

I am utterly enraged and disgusted at the hypocrisy and greed that underlies religious practices in this country. At the end of the day, it is all about money even for the most pious of men of God. Fucking greedy exploitative idiots, cashing out on the rot in this country.

When the pastor needs help, wants to build a church or buy a car, the entire church contributes for such projects. But when you get sick and are at the verge of dying, the church merely offers you project. And when you die, they look for ways to profit from your death. Idiots.