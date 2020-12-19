Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency in the recently held parliamentary elections, Hopeson Adorye, has revealed plans to contest the 2024 election.

According to him, he was shocked at the turn out of events in the just-ended polls.

Though the Kpone-Katamanso constituency is the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Adorye was confident of a landslide victory for the NPP.

Reacting to his defeat on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Adorye was optimistic he did a good work on the ground and could not fathom why he lost.

However, he indicated that will not deter him from realising his political ambition.

“I was expecting to win the Kpone-Katamanso seat but a lot of things which I cannot talk about now happened on the grounds and that accounted for my defeat but I will come back stronger in 2024,” he said.

Mr Adorye lost the 2020 parliamentary election to the Member of Parliament-elect for the NDC, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, popularly known as Joe-T.

The NDC candidate polled 51,755 votes while Mr Adorye polled 39,546 votes.