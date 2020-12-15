Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency in the recent parliamentary elections, Hopeson Adorye, has been granted bail by the Tema Regional Police Command.

This was after he was arrested on Monday, December 14, 2020 on allegations of threat of death he reportedly issued on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kpone-Katamanso, Solomon Appiah.

The Tema Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday arrested Mr Adorye for questioning for allegedly posting a voice message via Whatsapp to threaten Mr Appiah.

The MCE, Graphic Online understands, reported the matter to the police who have since commenced investigations into the matter.

The Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong told Graphic Online that Mr Adorye was arrested by the Tema Regional CID at about 12:pm.

He said Mr Appiah lodged a complaint at the Kpone Police Station on December 6, 2020.

He said the suspect has been granted police enquiry bail pending further investigations.

Graphic Online understands that Mr Adorye accused the MCE of not supporting his parliamentary campaign.

Mr Adorye contested the Kpone-Katamanso parliamentary election but lost to the National Democratic Congress’ Joseph Akuerteh Tettey.