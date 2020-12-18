The Criminal Investigations Department says it is still conducting investigations to unravel persons behind the shooting which lead to the death of two persons at the Techiman South Collation Centre.

At a press conference on the violence that occurred during the just-ended polls, the Director-General of the CID COP Isaac Ken Yeboah revealed that 8 persons were also injured after some NDC supporters attacked people who had gathered for the collation

“Some NPP supporters started jubilating that their candidate had won the elections which triggered the mob of the NDC supporters to attack them. Someone fired a shot from the crowd and others started throwing stones and other weapons.”

According to him, the police and military men on duty tried to calm the situation down but all efforts proved futile, compelling them to fire warning shots to disperse the rioters.

Unfortunately, it was later discovered that 8 male adults were injured in the process and two men were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah also stated that the officer involved in the shooting in the Ablekuma Central Constituency has been remanded in police custody.

The accused, Collins Kwaku alias ‘Kola’ was arraigned on 6 counts including causing harm, possession of firearms without lawful authority and using offensive weapons without legal authority