Defeated Assemblyman Hopeful for Adukrom Nima in the Ashanti region, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, has announced plans to contest the Asawase constituency parliamentary seat in 2020.

This comes after Hon Aponkye, as he is popularly known, failed to secure a win as an assemblyman for the Adukrom Nima area.

“I attempted to contest in 2016 but could not pay my filing fees but I am going in 2020 to unseat Muntaka,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Friday, Hon Aponkye expressed confidence his popularity in the Assembly elections will pay off in his parliamentary bid.

“I will contest a parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the Asawase constituency with the same promises; free chairs and canopies, free job for the boys, free dustbins and I am going to win,” he said confidently.

