Parliament has urged the government to speed its efforts in making the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) fully operational.

According to Parliament, certain structural and infrastructural challenges still hinder the anti-graft institution’s ability to effectively carry out its mandate.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, bemoaned the unavailability of a tender entity committee at the OSP, making it difficult for the Special Prosecutor to procure materials in the performance of his duties.

He also stated that, the Special Prosecutor is currently operating with only three investigators, which seriously hinders his fight against corruption.

He further revealed that the governing Board of the OSP is not functioning properly, which is also adversely impacting the performance of the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu.

