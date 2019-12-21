Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has finally released his official BHIM Nation branded products collection, after numerous promotions about them on Instagram.

The merchandise (merch) includes shirt, slippers and Lacoste as well as many others. These products do not only have the BHIM Nation emblem but also Stonebwoy’s signature on them.

This, according to some fans, is to help buyers differentiate between the original products and the fake ones in the markets.

READ MORE:

Check out some of the products and their prices below;