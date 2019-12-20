Failed Assemblyman is counting his loses after using all his life savings to campaign for the elections.

Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, a barber by profession vying to be the Assemblyman for Adukrom Nima in the Ashanti region lost to Abdul Rashid who polled 1,056 of the total votes cast.

READ: Ato Forson ‘mad’ over GH¢ 1.9m blown on refreshment by Akufo-Addo

Hon. Aponkye, as he is popularly called, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday said he procured cups, bread, and margarine to complement the porridge he shared to constituents on voting day.

This philanthropic work to win votes, he explained has depleted all his savings he intended to use to expand his shop.

READ: I’ll go door-to-door to kiss voters – Presidential candidate

He is, therefore, appealing for support to get back to his feet as he prepares to contest the parliamentary elections.

READ: Arsenal appoint ex-midfielder Mikel Arteta as head coach

Hon. Aponkye added that, the only reason he will abandon his pursuit of justice at the Supreme Court is for government to pay back his money.

Source: Ghana|Adomonline.com|Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman