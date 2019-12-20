Rapper M.anifest says though many of his fans see him as someone who has achieved the highest university degree, he only has a Bachelor Degree in Economics.

This comes as a surprise to many who think he has achieved all he should in the academic field before veering off into music.

M.anifest has disclosed in many interviews that most of his family members and friends thought he would be a lawyer in future due to his background and academic excellence in school.

SEE THIS:

His dad, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata lectured at the law faculty of the University of Ghana, with some of his students being Kwamena Ahwoi, Alban Bagbin, former Majority Leader in the Parliament of Ghana and Freddie Blay, former First Deputy speaker in the Parliament of Ghana.

But, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Thursday, monitored by Adomonline.com, the ‘God MC’ said he has nothing than a Bachelor Degree in economics.

“I don’t have a Master Degree. I have a master in music because I have mastered the art. I have a Bachelor Degree in economics,” he said.