The Minority Leader has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to admit that he has failed Ghanaians as president.

Haruna Iddrisu said the current government has subjected Ghanaians to untold economic hardships.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo must be ashamed of his performance as the leader of the country.

The outspoken legislator, speaking on JoyNews‘ AM Show, said ex-president John Mahama did not do a penny of what President Akufo-Addo is getting away with.

“John Dramani Mahama as president then did not do a quarter of what President Akufo-Addo is getting away with yet the Ghanaian people are quiet,” he said on Monday, September 5.

“We are not running a system where we can change him overnight or we are not running a system where we can call for an immediate election respecting the tenets of the 1992 constitution.

“But we must pray because many Ghanaians may not be able to live to vote him out because they will perish or die even before we get to 2024 given the continuing excruciating hardship he is subjecting Ghanaians to.”

The Tamale South lawmaker, thus, asked President Akufo-Addo to admit boldly he has failed the country.

“When he was holding a gallon of petrol and said this is the price of it, today let him hold that gallon of petrol and tell us that I am a disappointing failure and I have failed the Ghanaian people and not ask us to thank him for being president of Ghana. He owes Ghanaians an apology.”