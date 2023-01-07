Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi, has confirmed the passing of his father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten.

He died on Monday, January 2, 2023. Opanin Asiamah died at age 104 and had 17 children.

Kojo Antwi in a brief statement said: “My heart is saddened by your departure, my dear father. You lived a full life. Your widows mourn you. All your seventeen children mourn you. We are all little branches of the mighty tree that you were in this life. You did the best you could for your family.”

Below is a tribute for Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten: