A year after his passing, the family of the late General Manager of Joy Brands of the Multimedia Group, Elvis Koku Kwashie, has unveiled his tomb.

The unveiling was done on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Asadame, his hometown in the Volta Region.

Present at the tomb was the family of Elvis Kwashie and some staff of The Multimedia Group.

The staff and the family of Elvis Quarshie wore white and paid their respects to the man who was loved and adored.

This unveiling was preceded by a one-year anniversary commemoration held in collaboration with the Bonuedi-Kwashie and Allied families and The Multimedia Group.

The event was held at his residence at Adjiringanor in East Legon.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will also be held at the Church of Pentecost, English Assembly, Mataheko, Accra on January 8, 2023, at 8: 00 am.

About Elvis Kwashie

Elvis Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in media and communications, spanning print, online, radio and television.

Before rejoining the Group in 2010 as News Editor, Elvis worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana as the Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications.

Before that, he worked mainly as a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, Network Herald and Groove FM.

He had rich experience in recruiting, grooming, coaching and supervising reporters and correspondents across the country. Under his strong leadership, JoyNews has won more than 100 awards in the last 10 years, including two CNN African Journalist of the Year awards.

Having secured his journalism training at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Mr Kwashie also pursued further studies, acquiring a certificate in Multimedia & Online Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin-Germany.

While at MGL, Elvis Kwashie undertook courses in leadership at Harvard University in the United States.