A beautiful family photo of entertainer Edem has popped up on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The artiste, real name Denning Edem Hotor, has managed to keep his family in his shadows since he joined the music scene in 2006.

But a lovely photo has popped up showing him in the company of his beautiful wife, Stayce and his lookalike children.

The family photo captured his daughter, Khloe Seli and son, Jonathan Edem Hotor Jnr focusing on the camera while being protected by their parents.