The High Court in Accra has set October 19, to deliver a ruling on the contempt case brought against Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, KT Hammond.

Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers filed the contempt application following comments made by the Trade and Industry Minister during a media interview, deemed contemptuous.

He is alleged to have equated the Gyakye Quayson case to that of Adamu Sakande and indicated that the Assin North MP will suffer the same fate.

The complainant in the case, Gyakye Quayson, was hoping to move the case on Friday, but it was rather adjourned.

The court has directed the parties in the matter to file their written addresses by August 31.

The parties will then return on October 19 for the ruling.

Meanwhile, the respondent, KT Hammond who was late for the hearing was represented by his lawyer Kwaku Paintsil.

Head of NDC’s legal affairs, Abraham Amaliba, who represented Gyakye Quayson, addressed the press after the proceedings.

“You are aware there has been a contempt application filed against KT Hammond. Today was the day stated for the matter to be heard. Don’t forget that we had already come to court on this matter, and the court ordered that if we have to file any process, we need to do that before July 25.

“We filed our supplementary affidavit on July 25, today we are back in court and the court has stated that we should file written addresses, it doesn’t want oral submissions, we filed our written addresses on August 31, but return to court in October for the ruling. He made some comments that we think affect the trial of Gyakye Quayson, that’s why we brought him to court. We choose our victim, everybody chooses his/her victim, and we decided to bring KT Hammond, today we have chosen him,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament who came to the court premises after the case says the contempt was filed because he is a target for the complainants.

He clarified the reason for his absence when the case was called.

“It’s not for them to decide. The arbiter in this matter is the presiding judge, but I was misinformed, I was told that it was 11:30 am, but my lawyers were there. My understanding is that it’s been adjourned to October 19. KT Hammond will always be a target, you do know that,” he said.

