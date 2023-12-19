West Ham United manager, David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus for his brilliant start at the club.

The Ghana start continued his fine start in the Premier League and scored his first brace as the Hammers cruised over ‘ Wolverhampton Wanderers to record a 3-0 win at the London Stadium over the weekend.

The 23-year-old has now scored nine goals across all competitions for the London-based club including five in the Premier League.

Reacting to the Kudus’ start to life in East London, Moyes said: “He’s made a brilliant start here. I always say it’s not easy for boys coming over from other leagues to do well in the Premier League initially.

“I think he’s done great. He’s all-round a really good player, and we’re really thrilled,” he added.

The former Ajax attacker is expected to keep his brilliant start intact when they travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be unavailable for West Ham early next year with the Black Stars set to compete at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

