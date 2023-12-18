West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus has set his sights on beating Liverpool to progress in the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers will be hosted at Anfield on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

Speaking to the club website after scoring his first brace in West Ham’s win against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, the Ghana attacker says they hope to build on their recent good results against Liverpool after beating Arsenal in the Round of 16 at the London Stadium.

“We want to keep going and keep going. The win on Thursday boosted the energy and the motivation and we’ll keep building on that. We expect a lot from ourselves and we believe we can do more than this. There are so many games to go, so we’ll keep taking one game at a time and we’ll get there” he said.

“Wednesday is a very important opportunity to go to the next round – the semi-final. You saw the performance against Arsenal. It will be another tough game, but the boys will be up for it and the win today is another boost for us. We’ll give our best any day,” he added.

Kudus has scored nine goals in all competitions and has 14 goal contributions in 24 games for the London side.

READ ALSO