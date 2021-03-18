Since the news of their separation, fans have been yearning to know if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had prenup for their divorce.

TMZ reported on Friday, February 19, that Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage.

The couple—who married in 2014 after three years of dating—share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

The site reported that Kim asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, which Kanye is fine with.

TMZ also confirmed that Kanye and Kim have a prenup.

The site also reports that Kim and Kanye are “far along” in an agreement over their property settlement.

News of Kim and Kanye’s divorce comes after Kim hired a divorce lawyer in January 2021, according to Page Six.

MORE:

The newspaper also reported that Kanye was aware the end of their marriage was near.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” the insider said. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

What will those settlements look like? Well, we likely will never know for sure, but there are some reports about their prenup that can give insight into what their post-divorce lives will look like.

According to a 2014 report by Radar Online, Kim and Kanye signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2014, about two months before they wedded in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

Per Radar Online, Kim will receive $1 million for every year she’s married to Kanye with a cap of $10 million. If this report is correct, Kim stands to receive $6 million from Kanye.

Per Radar Online, Kim and Kanye also don’t have a custody clause for their kids in the event of a divorce:

“The entire process for the prenup for Kim and Kanye has been extremely easy, and relatively drama free,” a source told Radar Online at the time before referencing Kim’s previous ex-husband, Kris Humphries.

“Kanye didn’t even think the couple needed a prenup, and was ready to give Kim carte blanche to all of his financial assets. Yes, he loves Kim that much. There is a huge difference from Kim’s prenup with Kris Humphries…the preparation of their agreement went on for several months. It was long and tedious.”