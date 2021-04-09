B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance has launched the 4th edition of their flagship project HELEH Africa Week.

Chairperson of the Alliance, Mr. Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr., said: “The time has come for us, as people to identify challenges that are depriving the progress in our communities and come together as a community to overcome them.

We are all aware of the school of thought that says, unity is strength; and indeed, if we come together as a people with our institutions, knowledge and competencies to reckon our challenges, none will stand the chance.

Our failure to do so is enabling minor challenges that are beyond individual reach to overcome us individually.”

Thus, B-HeCK Africa has seen the need to set the pace by making it a prime agenda to work actively to create solutions to problems some communities face.

As part of the agenda, the organization has considered the renovation of the P2C of Korle-Bu Child Health Department vis-à-vis embarking on a special blood donation exercise to stock the hospital’s Blood Bank.

The development is on the wings of the flagship campaign, the HELEH Africa Health Week to take effect May 1, 2021.

This has become necessary following a recent survey which concluded that the state’s premiere health institutions need aid; a facelift to duly maintain its remowned status and standard of quality healthcare delivery.

Thus, B-HeCK Africa has committed the fourth edition of its pan-African health festival; dubbed COV-WEEK RELOADED, to dynamically project the hospital and inspire support from various organisations and key stakeholders for its excellence.

This, will be a strategic move, long overdue, to help equip the Child health department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to provide quality and affordable healthcare for our future leaders who are today’s children, especially in this time of COVID-19, should there be a severe outbreak.

This is a B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance collaborated initiative, spearheaded by its health arm, the HELEH Africa Foundation, coordinated by our projects and communications agency, Media Men Global in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.