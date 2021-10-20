The B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance has rolled out a local governance patriotic survey as part of the Royal Citizen Honours Africa – Ghana (RoCHA-21) celebration.

It is in their quest to significantly support the government’s partnership with both the private sector and traditional rulership to foster excellent local governance for distinct national development and stability.

The project seeks to identify and set apart trailblazer traditional rulers in order to promote patriotism and all-inclusive nation-building.

With traditional rulers as the target, the survey will serve as an empowerment and development driving tool in all 16 regions of the country.

Participants must be Ghanaians and expected to name their ideal development inclined traditional ruler and give reasons for their nominations.

https://forms.gle/ecjBAWCnAgqLVh5E7

Click on the link above to participate in the polls: