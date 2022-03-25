It’s a day for the epic clash between Ghana and Nigeria in the World Cup first leg playoff at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The euphoria around the match is high as the Black Stars and the Super Eagles arrive in the Ashanti regional capital for the game.

The Ghana Football Association says the Baba Yara Stadium is set for the crucial match between Ghana and Nigeria after meeting conditions by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“In terms of the requirements of CAF and FIFA regarding Baba Yara Sports Stadium, it is over ninety per cent complete. We are ready for the match”, Mark Addo is the GFA Vice President”.

Security in the city is also beefing up.

Soccer fans are enthusiastic about enjoying a good match Friday evening. But ahead of the playoff, some football fans in Kumasi have expressed disgust at the refusal of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to afford them the opportunity to watch the Blacks Stars in a training session.

Former Blackstar’s defender, Samuel Osei Kufuor has acknowledged Nigeria being the best side of Friday’s FIFA World Cup play-off between Ghana and Nigeria.

The former defender contributing to discussion towards the super clash on Nhyira FM’s Power with Richard Smith Donkor says on paper Nigeria stands tall, but he believes the one who will make an effort will be victorious.

Sammy Kuffour says the Ghana Nigeria match goes beyond football, but has to with everything, including the fight on Jollof rice supremacy, which shouldn’t be taken as a joke.

“if you look on paper Nigeria is far better than Ghana but it is about the mindset. The one who makes an effort wins all the time. Ghana versus Nigeria is a game that you cannot joke with, it goes beyond football. It’s about their musicians vs our musicians, their actors and actresses vs ours, their politicians vs ours and even their Jollof vs ours.”

Days ahead of the match, many hotels and guest houses in Greater Kumasi are fully-booked in advance.

Restaurants, pubs and other entertainment centers in the city are also expected to record a surge in patronage.