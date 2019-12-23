Traffic congestion, which has been a major worry for road users in parts of Accra, seems to be nowhere near curbing, especially in the festive season.

In Ghana’s capital, severe delays have been recorded on roads spanning from Accra Central to Legon and Madina as both cars and humans jostle for space through the ‘thick’ gridlock.

A visit to the areas by Adom News confirmed the situation was worse as the chain of vehicles could barely move.

Some passengers, who could no longer bear the holdup, alighted from commercial vehicles to continue their journey on foot.

Despite police officers’ attempt to manage the traffic situation, many parts of Accra are still congested.