President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has insisted that Hearts of Oak will dominate the Ghana Premier League soon despite their unconvincing performance.

The Phobians, who are defending champions, have been poor in the ongoing 2021/22 camapign. After 25 matches played, the Rainbow club sits 6th on the league log with 37 points.

But Mr Okraku believes fixing the fundamentals just like how the club is doing will guarantee them success in the future.

“I think it is not a problem because we saw what Hearts of Oak did last season by dominating all competitions,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“They have brought in new players and with the Pobiman project ongoing, I believe in fixing the fundamentals and when you get that right, you are guaranteed success and that is what Hearts of Oak are doing now.

“I am confident they will dominate just like how they did from the 2000s and last season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, who are the defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, are in the semi-finals of the competition after beating Division One League side, Skyy FC.

Hearts of Oak, after being held to a 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 25 games, will be hoping to return to winning ways when they play as guest to Accra Lions this weekend in the matchday 26 games.