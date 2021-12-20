Coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, is confident his team will get to their best after a slow start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

After recording their first win of the season against Elmina Sharks in midweek, the Phobians recorded a second straight win against Accra Lions in the matchday 9 games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Goals from Kofi Kordzi and Daniel Afriyie were enough for Hearts to secure three points.

Speaking to Joy Sports after the match, Boadu said he believes the team could get back to their winning ways after being eliminated from the CAF Championship.

“We were eliminated from Africa, and this is the local league so we need to maintain the standards,” he said.

“Though we didn’t start well we hope and believe that if we take match after match, Hearts of Oak will pick up,” he added.

The former Medeama SC boss also noted the teams’ difficulties in finding the back of the net will be improved.

“We know the goal scoring is a problem and that happened in the Sharks game.

“We are working on it and it will get to a time when the team will understand the movement and how to put the ball into the net,” he promised.

Hearts of Oak sit 12th on the league log with three outstanding games.

Boadu and his team will slug it out with Bechem United on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 10 games.