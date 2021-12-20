Asante Kotoko Head coach, Prosper Ogum, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of his players after their 2-1 win against Legon Cities.

The Reds, who have been come under intense pressure after failing to record a win in their last three games, finally made a return to winning ways on Sunday.

It was a close call for the Kumasi side when Frank Mbella snatched a victory in the 78th minute away from home.

Mr Ogum told Joy Sports that he was not pleased with the performance of his players after they conceded in the first half.

“We were playing better when we scored but because of the goal we conceded, it took the zeal out of our team and made us a bit disjointed.

READ ALSO

“Before we conceded I think we were solid. We were marking, tacking and passing well but because of the nature of the goal we just went off,” he added.

Kotoko sit second on the log with 17 points, three points behind Aduana Stars and they have one game in hand against Hearts of Oak.

Coach Ogum and his team will host WAFA at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 10 games.