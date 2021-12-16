Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, is in stable condition after he was rushed to hospital at Elmina on Wednesday afternoon.

The young trainer was rushed to the hospital during the matchday eight fixture against Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

Coach Boadu, according to reports, was not feeling well during the game.

This is the second time the double-winning coach has had challenges while on coaching duties in a league game.

However, he still remains in hospital for continuous monitoring from doctors.

Gladson Awako scored on his debut to hand the Phobians a 1-0 win over Sharks, their first of the season.

The coach had come under intense pressure following the club’s results in their participation in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to keep their momentum when they host struggling Accra Lions in the matchday nine games at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.