Former Hearts of Oak team manager, W.O. Tandoh, has dismissed allegations suggesting that players have been engaging in smoking and drinking before and after games.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a board member of the club, accused the players of engaging in the said act during an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have handled Hearts of Oak for over 50 years and I can smell and see indiscipline. I have repeatedly talked to the coach even publicly at Board meetings that he is the overall boss of the club,” he said.

“But there has been a lot of incidents such as breaking of camp and players going to drink and smoke before they come when they have a match the following day. Some players drink and smoke before games and that is the reason for our failure,” he added.

However, Mr Tandoh has dismissed the reports but admitted that there has been a case of indiscipline at the camp of the camp but added that the players do not engage in smoking and drinking.

“It is never true that Hearts of Oak players have been engaging in smoking and drinking before and after games,” he said on Asempa FM.

“There were few cases of indiscipline at the camp of the team but it was resolved at a point. Sometimes, I report the case of indiscipline to the board but sometimes I fail to act.

“I have never seen a Hearts of Oak player smoking before or after games,” he added.

Hearts of Oak finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season at the 6th position with 48 points but defended the FA Cup.

The Rainbow Club will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.