Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey, has warned national team handlers about neglecting players who qualified Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar

Following a poor showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the Stars exited the group stage after failing to win a game, many football fanatics in Ghana were pessimistic about Ghana’s chances of making the Mundial.

The Black Stars led by Otto Addo drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Kumasi and recorded a 1-1 draw in Abuja courtesy Thomas Partey scoring the decisive away goal that sealed Ghana’s qualification to Qatar.

Kwarasey, who announced his decision to play for Ghana in November 2007, wants the players who played a role in the qualifiers to be involved at the World Cup

“Of course, everybody is welcome, I hope everybody is welcome. If you’re a Ghanaian, you’re a Ghanaian. You’re welcome hopefully but you shouldn’t forget those who qualified to the tournament as well and just bring [foreign-born players].”

"Don't forget players who qualified Ghana to the World Cup."



Adam Kwarasey 🗣 to 🇬🇭Black Stars technical team. pic.twitter.com/G9wYDHG8Ix — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) July 6, 2022

“They [foreign-born players] need to be there for the right reasons and not only like ‘I want to come’. It needs to be the right balance and those guys that qualified the team to the tournament if they are really ready and in form, of course, you should consider them,” he said in an exclusive interview with Joy Sports.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar between 15 -24 July.