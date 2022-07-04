Hearts of Oak Board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamkloe, says the Club must be concerned about their methods rather than just celebrating trophies won at the end of the season.

As the defending champions of the just-ended football season, Hearts finished sixth on the league log and fell 19 points behind rivals Asante Kotoko but won back-to-back FA Cup titles on the final day of the season under head coach, Samuel Boadu.

The board member has been lambasted by a section of the fans for comments he made about the current technical team, suggesting they were not good enough to take the club to the next level despite winning the FA cup.

The former Hearts Board Chairman explained why Boadu’s incredible feat of winning five trophies in 15 months is surplus to requirements for a club that had suffered a trophy drought for more than a decade prior to his arrival.

“If you have a team and you’re camping and boys break camp, that should be a big concern that should be a big concern to a coach.

“People keep on saying he’s won five trophies but once you look at the future of the club, that’s my concern. Football is a very tricky game. Maybe we’ve been able to win five trophies by chance because the way Hearts of Oak plays its football is not the way I see it,” he told JoySports in an exclusive interview.

Boadu, who won the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup last season, added the 2022 President’s Cup and FA Cup titles to his trophy haul and has the backing of many fans who have vowed to react if the Club parts ways with the manager.

However, Mr Nyaho-Tamakloe insists the gaffer must improve his art of instilling discipline in the camp.

“We have our own brand as a club and to me, it’s a disgrace that we dropped from the top position straight to sixth. If you have a child who drops from the first position in class to sixth all of a sudden, you find out why.

“I have noticed that he has no control over the boys, I advised him that he should know that he is in charge of the whole thing, any blame that will come or misunderstanding in camp or wherever they are he will be held responsible.

“But it appears he doesn’t have that control over them. You talk to him, he tries to justify some things and it’s having an effect on the team.”

Hearts are expected to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season and will look to bolster the current squad ahead of that.

Last season, the Phobians were thrashed away by Morrocan opponents Wydad Athletic club and Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.