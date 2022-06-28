The two most glamorous clubs, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the two 2022/23 CAF inter-club competitions.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

Hearts of Oak’s victory over Bechem United in Sunday’s FA Cup final all but guarantees them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians were Ghana’s sole representatives in Africa last season after winning the double but dropped down to the Confederation Cup after they were knocked out by eventual CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca.

They were then knocked out of the Confederation Cup by Algerian club JS Saoura, losing 4-0 away from home despite carrying a 2-0 lead into the second leg.

Registration for the competitions will kick off effectively on 1st August 2022 and end on 15 August 2022.

Each club is expected to register maximum of 40 players and use 11 players in a match with nine players on the bench with five players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives.

The first leg of the 1st preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022, and September 16-18, 2022.