Nana Yaw Amponsah has said Asante Kotoko players deserve a place in the senior national team, the Black Stars following their Premier League success.

Despite winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, no Kotoko player earned a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic [CAR].

Speaking in an interview, Mr Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the club, revealed the side expected call-ups for some players but is of the view the technical team had what it needed.

“We expected some of our players to be named in Black Stars squad but the technical handlers felt they have what they need but we will keep pushing them to do their best all the time,” the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate said on Adom TV.

The Porcupine Warriors will be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Asante Kotoko will play the winner of the MTN FA Cup final in the Ghana FA’s ‘champions of champions’.