Leading homeopathic healthcare centre in Ghana, Heartbeat Homeopathic Clinic has been adjudged the overall best Homeopathic Clinic of the year 2023 at the 7th award ceremony of the West African Traditional Alternative Medical Awards in Accra Ghana.

The facility which is headquartered in Accra and has branches in Cape Coast, Obuasi and Sunyani was also adjudged the best Heart disease treatment centre in the country during the year under review.

Dr and Mrs Ackah who head the clinic ensure that patients especially those with heart conditions are offered effective and high-quality healthcare.

The duo provides education and treatment for stroke, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, infertility, prostate disorder, high blood pressure, diabetes and several other diseases.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Clinic, Dr Ebenezer Ackah who received the awards expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers for recognizing his contribution in promoting quality and affordable health care through homeopathic means.

He was hopeful the award will spurn the facility on to continually provide quality healthcare to Ghanaians and other nationals who patronise facility.

“It’s always been our dream and passion to help treat and cure the Ghanaian public of their diseases and other ailments. It’s this passion that has driven us to continuously serve Ghanaians and other nationals with tact and promptness ensuring that our clients are free of the ailments they come to our facilities with in the shortest possible time…,” he said.

Dr Ackah urged Ghanaians to patronise homeopathic treatment as it has no adverse effects compared to orthodox treatment of diseases.