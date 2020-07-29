The recruitment of doctors and dentists into the Ghana Health Service will commence on Monday, August 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 and signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the ministry said the recruitment will commence at 12 PM on the scheduled date.

READ ALSO:

The ministry has, therefore, informed all doctors and dentists who have completed their house jobs and permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council between May and July 2020, to apply.

Below is the full statement: