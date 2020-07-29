A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana (UG), Professor Ernest Aryeetey, has recounted how he turned one of the university’s halls into a night club.

Prof Aryeetey explained the night club named Abogyewaa was located inside UG’s Mensah Sarbah Hall where he doubled as the DJ.

“I used to run Aboagyewaa Disco at Sarbah Hall and it was a business and not for fun which I enjoyed and made friends with my customers in the process,” he revealed.

Former Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ernest Aryeetey

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station, he disclosed the operation was during his student days in the university to earn extra money.

“There was always support from my family. By the time I went to high school my dad had retired and he dedicated his pension to pay for my schooling at Achimota but my mum and elder brother were also supportive,” he said.