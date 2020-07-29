The Police Command in Ogun State has arrested three of the five men who allegedly gang-raped a lady on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects approached the victims with fake promises to improve their financial status.

The victim had reported that she met a man, identified as Enny Money, who gave her an application to download on her phone with an assurance that those she will meet through that application will help her financially.

She said as soon as she downloaded the application, the man chatting with her invited her to Idimogun area in Ogijo.

On getting there, she was lured into a house where she was subsequently gang-raped by five men who called themselves members of the ‘one million boys’.

The victim said the gang forced her into submission when one of them pointed a gun at her, adding that another one video recorded the action with his phone while they were taking turns to rape her.



On interrogation, the suspects admitted to committing the crime as alleged by the victim.

They further confessed that the victim was the second person they had gang-raped in the area.

The PPRO said the police had recovered a toy gun which the suspects use to force their victims into submission as well as a phone they use to record their dastardly act.