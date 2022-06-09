Winner of the maiden edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Ama Hilla, born Lena Ama Acquah, has recounted sad moments with her ex-fiancé who is a pastor.

According to the crowned queen of the 2007 pageant, who is now a gospel musician, her relationship with the pastor ended in the mud because he was jealous of her success.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM‘s ‘Yɛmmɔ Nkɔmmɔ’ show with host Tima Kumkum, Ama Hilla said her pastor boyfriend took charge of all her belongings moments after she was crowned winner.

She said he took control of the car she won at the climax of the pageant, adding that, he even kept money that she made from shooting ads for brands.

Ama Hila further alleged the ex-fiancé drove the car tagged ‘GMA’ everywhere in town, to the extent that he was tagged “Ghana’s Most Handsome.”

To add to it, she said the land that her ex-fiancé used to have his church service was purchased with her money.

The 2007 GMB winner further alleged that the pastor, whose name she refused to disclose, is currently rich and prominent in Ghana.

At one point, she said the pastor delayed her from catching a flight to China, knowing very well it was a business trip.

We were travelling to China for an international pageant, this guy had me indoors till I missed my Emirate flight. I had to join a Kenya Airline the next day, and that journey was an eyesore, she told Tima.

Climaxing her statement, Ama Hilla said she is doing well financially, hence seeing the man thrive in riches isn’t a worry to her.

When he sees me, he doesn’t even look like he recognises me, she said.

MORE: