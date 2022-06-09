The family of social media influencer Arisara Karbdecho, 27, has confirmed the star has passed away, after falling into a coma earlier this year.

The Thai model and social media star choked on a meal of pork kebabs and sticky rice in March, after she was rushed to eat her dinner.

Arisara’s passed away on June 6, several months after first falling into a coma following the unusual choking incident.

The late star’s mum Supicha, 57, has explained how her daughter was always in a rush and had been busy when she consumed her meal quickly earlier this year, with food lodging in her throat and causing her to choke.

Social media star, 27, dies after choking on a kebab and falling into a coma (Image: ViralPress)



Arisara – better known by her online moniker Alicebambam – was rushed to hospital but medics said it was “nine minutes too late” as the internet celebrity’s brain had been deprived of too much oxygen.

The popular star was placed on life support until her death was confirmed on Monday.

Arisara’s pal Sirikanda Chaiburut has revealed a wake will be held for her until June 10, and she will be laid to rest the following day.

“We were shocked when the accident happened but we were all praying she would get better,” the late star’s friend said in the wake of her death.

“She was so young and beautiful. I’m devastated she has gone forever.”