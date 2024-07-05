General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has stated that Yaw Preko’s extensive experience was the key factor in his appointment as the new head coach of the team.

Preko, a former Ghana international, has signed a two-year contract, succeeding Maxwell Konadu.

📋✍️|| RUSH IS COMING HOME Coach Yaw Preko, we welcome you to a place you can call a home. THIS IS AMANASO! THE HOME OF POSSIBILITIES! RUSH!!!!!!!!!!!#3firiteteamanaso#mtnfacup24‘champions pic.twitter.com/xsW9Ubhtt7 — NSOATREMAN FC – 24′ MTN FA CUP CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@Nsoatreman_FC) July 5, 2024

Konadu has departed for the South African lower-tier side, Black Leopards, after leading Nsoatreman FC to victory in the FA Cup against Bofoakwa Tano.

“Yaw Preko has worked with various national teams and amassed significant experience. He has worked alongside Karim Zito and other good coaches,” Alagidede said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“He won the Nigerian FA Cup and participated in the Confederation Cup with FC Ifeanyi Ubah. Preko has also been involved with Shooting Stars and has been going to Shenfield United for an attachment. Considering all these factors, we concluded he is the right person for the job,” he added.

Yaw Preko is set to guide the team in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.