Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has led the public into what actually transpired at the ‘music battle’ he had with his colleague musician, Stonebwoy.

According to Shatta Wale, his friend had asked him to call him a disabled person prior to the clash on an Accra-based FM station some weeks ago.

According to him, they had a lengthy conversation pre-planning how the music battle should go, with Stonebwoy giving him the permission to call him an ‘apakye’, to wit a disabled.

Shatta said he was amused but heeded the request because they had to make the battle look real for the fans to enjoy.

I know how to act and I have been telling Kofi Asamoah to feature me and Moesha but he is scared. Before the clash on that day, we had a beautiful conversation; in fact, a lengthy one.

Anything that I said Stonebwoy told me to call him, yeah, he told me to call him ‘apakye’. He was also calling me ‘Gbe Naabu’… I think at a point he got emotional.

The way I even left the stage got him wondering and after the clash if you feel someway, I will say it was just business [SIC], Shatta Wale said on Zylofon FM on Wednesday, October 28.