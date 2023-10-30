The Keche musical duo of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe have sarcastically replied to hip-hop artiste, Pappy Kojo’s online trolls.

The ‘Realer No’ hit maker has on several occasions lashed out at Keche, rubbishing their music in the process. In his most recent trolls, he condemned the duo’s new song “Party of the Year,” claiming it is “too local” because of the lyrics.

But according to the duo on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Monday, Pappy Kojo admires and loves their songs, which is the reason he comments basically on all their posts on social media.

Reacting to the question of how they feel about the trolls from the “Awoa” singer, Keche Andrew said, “He’s a big fan; he loves Keche because you can’t talk about somebody every day when you don’t love the person. Of course he admires and wishes to be like Keche.”

They duo think Pappy Kojo’s actions are not to blame because success is natural bedfellows with hatred and jealousy.

Keche Joshua, who also commented on the issue, indicated that it is abnormal for a person to embrace one’s efforts and criticise at the same time.

He said Pappy Kojo literally begins with their songs before his, during most of his stage performances, challenging the rapper to sing his own songs since he condemns their music.

“…I don’t like it because you have your own songs. If you believe, as you’re saying, that our new song is a ‘yawa’ song, that means we’re not doing good songs. Do your good song, so we see. Don’t perform our songs,” Keche Joshua dared Pappy Kojo.

He said the rapper is acting opposite, saying Pappy Kojo rather releases ‘yawa’ songs, not them.

Pappy Kojo, according to the “No Dulling” makers, can never compare himself to them considering their work and existence in the industry over the years.