Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, says her side is prepared to give a 150 percent performance in their reverse fixture against Benin in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Queens recorded a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou last week.

She emphasized the importance of their clean sheet record, stating, that makes her even more proud than scoring three goals.

Reflecting on the match, Hauptle noted that despite a few close calls, the team managed to maintain a solid defensive line.

“We gave them two big chances but I am very happy that we still kept a clean sheet. That makes me even more proud than scoring three goals. In the second half, we could have scored one or two goals more.

In all, I am very satisfied but we lost a lot of energy on the pitch, now it is about good recuperation. We will give 150% when we play on Tuesday.”

Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Black Queens in the 45th minute from the penalty spot before Grace Assifuah bagged a five-minute brace to wrap up the scoring.

The Black Queens will host Benin at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.