Businessman, Ibrahim Mahama has donated relief items to communities in the Oti region that have been severely impacted by recent floods.

The donation, worth millions of Ghana cedis, include 8,000 bags of 5kg rice, 10,800 cans of mackerel, 10,800 tins of tomatoes, 4,500 bottles of cooking oil, and other essential items.

The items were presented to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament by Hafiz Mahama, an aide to the business mogul.

He said the gesture is a response to the call from the Oti NDC MPs caucus. He commiserated with the flood victims and called for urgent intervention.

Hafiz Mahama hoped the support by Dzata Cement would help these individuals in their time of need.

He noted that, this donation aligns with the corporate culture of giving back to society, a practice upheld by the CEO of Engineers and Planners and Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama.

Also, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama while presenting the items in the Krachi East Municipality, said while natural disasters are unfortunate, they compel all members of society to prioritize helping the less privileged to alleviate their suffering.

MP for Krachi West constituency, Helen Adjoa Ntoso received the items on behalf of the flood victims in the region.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Ibrahim Mahama and his company, assuring that the items would reach their intended beneficiaries.

Madam Ntoso acknowledged that, this timely assistance aligned with Dzata Cement’s humanitarian mission to reduce suffering and uphold human dignity.