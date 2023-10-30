The 3rd edition of the Energy Career Seminars by Energy Quest Foundation of Cubica Energy was held on Saturday, 27th of October 2023, at the main auditorium of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in East Legon, Accra.

The theme was ‘ENERGY INNOVATIONS & EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES- find your place’. The event was held in partnership with CEIBS Africa and Leadafrique International.

It began with an opening prayer by Richard Gyan, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, and a welcome address by Prof Mathew Tsamenyi, Executive Director of CEIBS Africa. Following this, Michael Ohene-Effah, Co-Founder of LeadAfrique International, delivered an engaging opening address, emphasizing on 3 keys guides for participants to find their place within the industry- Mindset, Mechanism and Mentorship.

Lesley Arthur, the CEO of Cubica Energy, and founder of the Energy Quest Foundation, emphasized in her address, the need for Continuous Learning and Improvement, as well as building a valuable Network. She called on like-minded companies and individuals to support this worthy initiative, as well as other projects of the Energy Quest Foundation, organized with the purpose of impacting youth and most importantly females for career development. With this support, the seminar will continue to be FREE for all participants (students &young professionals) in subsequent years, and accommodate 1000’s more, as that is the vision.

Among the panelists, were Peter Egyin-Mensah, CEO of Ijanu, a pioneering E-mobility Company; Daniel Akuamoah Boateng, an Oil and Gas industry leader from Baker Hughes, and Amin Sulley, an enterprising innovator in renewable energy; charcoal. The discussions highlighted the enormous opportunities in the energy sector, with emphasis on innovations, sustainable energy, and emerging technologies. The CEO of Cubica Energy, Lesley Arthur shared invaluable wisdom, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between followership and leadership, while leading the panel discussions.

Dr. Riverson Oppong, in his closing remarks, encapsulated the essence of the day, encouraging participants to embrace attributes of Seeking knowledge, Respect for all, and Unwavering Perseverance.

The seminar closed with a most impactful one-on-one career counselling session for participants, by Leadafrique International, and networking lunch among students, young professionals, industry leaders, special guests and mentors.

The event was a remarkable success with its purpose of making impact in the careers of young professionals and students achieved.

The event is available on the Energy Quest Foundation channel- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVXcU3rMw41HRT9Cb8hw7fQ