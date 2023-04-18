Chilling text messages show some of the last messages sent by a group of women who were horrifically murdered on a beach trip in Ecuador.

Denisse Reyna, 19, Yuliana Macias, 21, and Nayeli Tapia, 22, were found buried in a shallow grave with their throats slit, three days after they went missing on April 4.

A group of fishermen made the grim discovery when they noticed a dog sniffing the ground by the Esmeraldas River near Quininde, Ecuador and smelt a foul stench.

It has now emerged that in the hours before they vanished, two of the women sent messages to love ones warning they were in danger.

A translation of one text read: “I feel that something is going to happen.”

The women’s family and friends told how Nayeli, who had a four-year-old daughter, sent her sister a WhatsApp message with her live location at 11.10pm on April 4.

It read: “I’m just sending you just in case,” and she was not heard from again.

The location later proven to be close to where the three women were found dead, according to the publication.

Denisse messaged a friend in her final hours which read: “I feel that something is going to happen and if something happens to me, remember that I love you very much.”

It is believed the women were tortured, killed and buried on April 5.

Relatives said they were from Santo Domingo with similar hopes and dreams for the future.

Two of the women wanted to leave the country in search of a better future and they all left happy and smiling, it was said.

After their disappearance, it was initially thought they had been hired for a musical presentation.

But the theory was ruled out by relatives who said the last thing they knew was that the women would travel to the beach with some friends.

On the day of their fateful trip, a black Sail car picked up Denisse at around 9am after she was invited to the Casa Blanca hotel in Same.

At that time, she was not sure whether or not to go to the beach and preferred to say that she was going to have some breakfast.

It later emerged that Denisse and the driver picked up Nayeli on Alóag road, since she came from Quito.

In the afternoon, Denisse returned to her house with her friend to confirm the trip.

At night, Yuliana joined and told her relatives that she would be meeting a friend.

The young woman uploaded a WhatsApp status of the girls singing in a car and it is not know what happened next.

Their corpses showed signs of torture and had injuries caused by sharp weapons, perhaps machetes. All three were handcuffed.