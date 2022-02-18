Ghanaian socialite and musician, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set tongues wagging with her latest photos dressed in a top and tattered jeans trouser.

Hajia4reall, who is noted for her stunning social media photos, did not disappoint this time as well, as she stuns in the new set of photos.

The Ghanaian model and musician, in the photos on Instagram, was seen standing inside her plush home as she poses on her porch.

She was seen wearing an expensive-looking shirt over a pair of faded tattered jeans trouser as she stands in a magnificent home in the plush parts of Accra.

Hajia4reall, who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall, complemented her looks with some expensive-looking earrings, some bracelets, a handbag and some high heels to match her outfit.

The burgeoning musician also used the photo opportunity to flaunt one of her plush cars which was parked in her home

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned the photos:

“Choose your favorite slide.”