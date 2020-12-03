Green is a rich and versatile colour that comes in different shades.

With all these shades, there’s a possibility that one will look good on you. All you need to know is the shade that works for you.

Talk about slaying in green, socialite Hajia 4reall is giving us lessons on that.

The mother-of-one is a fashionista who knows how to look good.

Following the release of her latest single ‘Badder Than’, she has been making public appearances lately and we are loving all her fashion choices.

We spotted some amazing looks Hajia 4reall pulled off with green outfits and she sure looks good in them.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention: