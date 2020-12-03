Security expert, Paul Boateng, has said that the 2020 general election will be one of the most peaceful elections ever conducted in the country.

His assertion follows what he describes as “better” security strategies put in place by security agencies for this year’s elections.

“Security issues this year I will say are very good and better than 2016’s as well as any other election year. Looking at how things are going, I think we will vote peacefully with less confusion,” he told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that a total of 62,794 police officers have been deployed to ensure the security and safety of Ghanaians during the December 7 polls.

Meanwhile, Mr Boateng has also called on the police to conduct “simulation exercises in some election hotspots” ahead of the polls.

According to him, it is also the responsibility of the security officers to maintain law and order at collation centres across the country.

The security officers, he noted, are also mandated to ensure that voter queues are orderly, take all the necessary measures to prevent violence or any other activity that threatens the safe conduct of the elections.