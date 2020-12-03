Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says Ghanaian youth will come back to their parent’s single rooms to hustle after they have enjoyed free education.

According to him, “the interests and repayments of the misapplied and stolen billions we are borrowed are choking us. And people will attend the schools for free and go back to their parents’ single rooms to hustle for obvious reasons”.

To Manasseh, corruption in the country is a major concern which needs to talk about because it can haunt the country both poor and rich.

“Whether we talk about it or not, corruption has consequences for every one of us, including those who have insured their future generations against poverty by stealing and hoarding what belongs to all of us.”