A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has expressed worry over the use of Christianity by some leading Men of God to suppress dissenting views in the country.

It was widely reported that the Moderator for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, had described people who have challenges with the President’s building of 111 hospitals in one year as witches.

“We’ve allowed politics to dominate our lives to an extent that we do not have good hospitals… If someone says he is coming to construct 111 hospitals and you are angry about it, you are a witch. For the pastors who want to exorcise witchcraft, deal with those critics,” the man if God said.

But reacting to the comment by the Moderator, Prof. Gyampo believes that it’s imperative that in every modern democracy there is dissent.

He believes that Christians and especially their leadership should never use their belief to suppress people who have challenges over policy direction.

He said: “It cannot be part of Christianity for any man of God, who may have benefited from political appointment, to attempt to use religion to silence voices of dissent. You can agree, but I can disagree, and we are all Christians, PLEASE.”