Singer Gyakie has finally disclosed how elated she felt when First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo used lyrics in her Forever song to wish her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a happy birthday.

To celebrate her husband’s 77th birthday on March 29, 2021, Mrs Akufo-Addo took a line from Afrobeats singer, Gyakie’s Forever song to declare her undying love for her husband.

She wrote: Many blessings to the President of Ghana @NAkufoAddo First Lady ein heart beats for you.

First Lady dedicates Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ song to Akufo-Addo on his birthday



Talking about how she received the message, Gyakie said she couldn’t believe the gesture.

She added that she woke up to many notifications from friends and family asking her to check on the First Lady’s Twitter page.

According to Gyakie, the post rather motivated her to keep up with the music work.

I don’t know how I want to describe it. It was one of the biggest motivations for me this year, I woke up in the morning and everyone was sending it to me and I couldn’t believe it.

I had to check the page to be sure and when it was true, I was surprised and honoured that she actually quoted the line in the song, Gyakie told Andy Dosty.